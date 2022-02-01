Malawi: Ag Chakaka Nyirenda Fails to Appear Before Public Appointments Committee

1 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has today failed to appear before the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament to clarify how appointments of some senior government officers were handled.

Chakaka Nyirenda was supposed to explain to the committee why appointments of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are sent to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) for endorsement when Parliament has given boards of directors of parastatals powers to appoint people in such positions.

Further, the Committee wants those who facilitate illegal appointments of CEOs to be punished, apart from dismissing the appointed person.

PAC Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confirmed that Chakaka Nyirenda failed to appear before her committee.

Chitsulo said the Attorney General notified them that he was pre-occupied with other duties in Blantyre.

