Malawi New Finance Minister Rules Out Implementation of New Economic Policies to Turn Around Economy

1 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Newly appointed Finance Minister Sosten Gwengwe has come under intense pressure to introduce robust new economic policies to turnaround the failing economy.

This follows a wave of anti-government protests across the country following the rise in cost of living.

Economics Association of Malawi and Consumers Association of Malawi say the current economic problems rocking the country, which are hitting hard the majority ordinary Malawians, needs fresh economic policies as the old ones are not working for the country.

But newly appointed Finance and Economic Development Minister Sosten Gwengwe has ruled out bringing new economic policies to turn around the failing economy battered by massive corruption and covid-19 pandemic.

Gwengwe said he believes Malawi has enough policies that can turnaround the economy and only needs a change in implementation.

President Lazarus Chakwera last week fired Finance minister Felix Mlusu in a long overdue cabinet reshuffle.

Chakwera replaced Mlusu with Gwengwe and took away the Economic Development cabinet portfolio from Vice President Saulos Chilima to add to Gwengwe's Finance minister portfolio amid concerns that the government was delaying the implementation of fast tracking economic policies that would turnaround the economy.

