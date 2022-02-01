Malawi: Cyclone Batsirai to Hit North Malawi

The meteorological department under SADC Climate Services Centre has predicted that Northern Region of Malawi will receive persistent heavy rains from 31 January to 4 February, 2022.

This is because of the Cyclone Batsirai, a tropical cyclone that will affect the whole SADC region.

The cyclone is evolving over the south-west Indian Ocean.

Currently, Malawi is still nursing the wounds of cyclone Ana, which devastated lives in the southern part of the country.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has since declared the areas affected by cyclone Ana as disaster.

Over 31 people are reported to have been killed while thousands of families have been displaced.

On Tuesday last week, Ministry of Education suspend classes in the Southern Region as a precautionary measure to save lives.

People are being encouraged to take precautions and follow government advice.