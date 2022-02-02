Sudan: U.S. Policy Toward Sudan in the Wake of the October 25th Coup - U.S. Senate Hearing Opening Remarks

document

Washington, DC — Chairman Menendez Opening Remarks at Full Committee Hearing on Sudan



U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today delivered the following opening remarks at this morning's full Committee hearing entitled Sudan's Imperiled Transition: U.S. Policy in the Wake of the October 25th Coup. Testifying before the Committee were Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Mary Catherine Phee; U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman; International Crisis Group President and CEO Dr. Comfort Ero; and United States Institute of Peace Senior Expert for the Greater Horn of Africa Mr. Joseph Tucker. Al-Bashir's fall, and subsequent progress on the transition, paved the way for me and other members of this body to take legal action to remove Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List, and to support an overall thaw of relations between the United States and Sudan. The military's brazen October coup has put that progress in jeopardy, Chairman Menendez said, condemning the Sudanese military's continued killing, torture, abuse, and detention of protestors and civil society activists, and noting his own legislative efforts to establish conditions that must be met prior to the United States restarting assistance to Sudan. We have vital strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Corridor that will be difficult if not impossible to meet should Sudan's transition fail. We simply cannot take that risk.

Find Chairman Menendez's remarks as delivered below.

Let me thank our witnesses for joining us today to discuss the crisis in Sudan. East Africa stands at a precipice. Three years ago, fragile transitions in Ethiopia and Sudan were once cause for cautious optimism. Today, conflict in Ethiopia—including the deadly siege of Tigray—and the October 25th coup d'etat in Sudan are cause for alarm.

In April 2019, the Sudanese people peacefully and tenaciously ousted indicted war criminal Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's brutal dictator for 30 years. Despite a violent response from his security services, through five months of sustained, widespread protests, the people of Sudan succeeded in their demands for a transition to democracy. Though the process was rocky, civilians were able to reach agreement with military actors on a transitional constitutional document which provided a timeline for a full return to civilian rule.

Al-Bashir's fall, and subsequent progress on the transition, paved the way for me and other members of this body to take legal action to remove Sudan from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List, and to support an overall thaw of relations between the United States and Sudan.

The military's brazen October coup has put that progress in jeopardy. The coup was the culmination of weeks of tensions between civilian and military members of Sudan's transitional government. The military's arrest and detention of Prime Minister Hamdok and other civilian officials, and the killing of dozens of protestors advocating for a return to civilian rule, has made it clear that military actors have little interest in ceding power and no fear of consequences for their actions.

The United States, regional actors, and the international community must respond swiftly and decisively to help the Sudanese people put their country back on a democratic trajectory. While the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) has indicated it will facilitate Sudanese-led talks among local stakeholders, it has no means to enforce participation, or to hold participants accountable for following through on commitments.

Despite having publicly committed to dialogue to resolve the current crisis, the Sudanese military continues to kill, torture, abuse and detain protestors and civil society activists. Nearly 80 civilians have been killed by security forces since the coup, including a 27-year-old man just this past weekend. While a dialogue is necessary, there must also be consequences for those responsible for human rights abuses, and for those at the highest levels who have engineered the coup.

In that vein, I support the Biden administration's decision to suspend $700 million in aid immediately following the coup. I also welcome the decision by the World Bank to suspend its own planned assistance. However these actions alone have proven insufficient to end the violence and forcing the generals to the negotiating table.

I am pleased that the Administration has taken a number of steps to increase its engagement on the crisis in Sudan, including selecting David Satterfield to succeed Ambassador Feltman as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, and dispatching a seasoned Ambassador to serve as chargé d'affaires at embassy Khartoum until an Ambassador is confirmed. And I am pleased that the White House has finally nominated an Ambassador to Sudan. Given the current situation, I hope that my colleagues will join me in working to ensure that we move the nomination as expeditiously as possible.

In the days to come, Congress will act as well. Ranking Member Risch and I are collaborating on legislation that establishes conditions that must be met prior to restarting assistance, that directs the Administration to rethink its assistance strategy, and which sets up a regime of targeted sanctions for those who undertook the coup and continue to undermine the transition to democracy and abuse human rights—thus far a critical missing element in the Administration response.

I hope during the course of your testimony you will discuss the following: What are the prospects for a return to civilian rule? What role are the African Union, Arab Gulf States and other regional actors playing with regard to supporting a return to dialogue and pressing military leaders to agree to yield power? What 'consequences' were you referring to in your tweet from a week ago, Assistance Secretary Phee and when does the Administration plan to impose them?

We have vital strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea Corridor that will be difficult if not impossible to meet should Sudan's transition fail. We simply cannot take that risk.

I'll turn to Ranking Member Risch for his opening statement.

Opening Statement by Ranking Member Risch on Sudan's Imperiled Transition and U.S. Policy

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today gave the following opening remarks at a full committee hearing on U.S. policy in the wake of Sudan's October 25th coup. The committee heard witness testimony from the Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, assistant secretary of State for African affairs, the Honorable Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Dr. Comfort Ero, president and CEO of the International Crisis Group, and Mr. Joseph Tucker, senior expert for the greater Horn of Africa, U.S. Institute of Peace.

Ranking Member Risch gave the following remarks:

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. This is a tough one.

The 2019 revolution in Sudan marked a pivotal moment for a country at the crossroads of the Sahel, East, Central, and Horn regions of Africa. The end of the violent Omar al-Bashir regime was driven by millions of Sudanese through nationwide mass demostrations demanding change – and change did occur, for a little while.

Even though the military-led Sovereign Council had ultimate authority over the Sudanese state, the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hamdok, was a significant step toward achieving a new democratic Sudan.

This government was by no means perfect. The civilian groups that influenced the revolution made missteps along the way, while old and new anti-democratic forces worked furiously to infiltrate and undermine the work of the transitional government. The Hamdok government also faced a severe economic crisis and deeply complicated political challenges.

In the weeks before Sudan's October 25 coup, I, along with other members of this committee, warned Sudan's military not to intervene in the efforts by Prime Minister Hamdok and his cabinet. However, the leaders of the Sovereign Council, Generals Burhan and Hametti, could not resist and removed the civilian government by force.

While the administration has not wanted to characterize what happened on October 25 as a coup – that is indeed what it was. Foreign policy leaders released a bipartisan, bicameral statement calling what happened a coup, demanded that Sudan's junta restore its civilian leadership, and vowed to take action if they did not. We followed that statement with a concurrent resolution in both chambers, further outlining our concerns.

The well-documented violence against civilians before and following the October 25 coup proves that Sudan's military junta is brutal, cannot be trusted, and is incapable of leading Sudan's democratic transition. While we may need to engage Generals Burhan and Hametti to find a path toward restoring civilian control, we must put them on notice.

The United States must take action to hold the junta and other spoilers of Sudan's transition accountable. That is why my staff is working closely with the chairman's office on comprehensive legislation to address this issue of accountability, but more importantly, to reshape our assistance and policy approach toward Sudan. The United States must continue to support the Sudanese people and Sudan's pro-democracy forces.

All totaled, the financial commitments made by Congress to support Sudan's civilian-led democratic transition exceeded $1 billion. Congress also worked to help reshape the bilateral relationship by supporting debt relief, working with the State Department to meet conditions for removing Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, and restoring its sovereign immunity.

I am concerned, however, by how the United States positioned itself before and following the October 25 coup.

Looking forward, the United States must have a clear vision for what we would like to see in Sudan. We must be prudent with our tax dollars and with clear-eyed determination decide whether we should commit all this funding to Sudan while coup leaders remain in control of the government.

The Biden Administration must also act urgently to help stem the tide of military coups occurring across Africa, not just in Sudan. If democracy is indeed a priority for this administration, it must view these coups as a trend that imperils the future of democracy in Africa and worldwide.

Finally, I have consistently called for the appointment of an experienced U.S. ambassador to Sudan since Secretary Pompeo agreed to exchange ambassadors with Sudan in December 2019. I am pleased the administration is moving an experienced diplomat like Lucy Tamlyn to Khartoum as Chargé d'Affaires.

But the two years we spent without a full-time ambassador in Sudan reflects a broader problem we must address: the low priority the State Department faces in filling positions – at all levels – for posts in Africa. I say that with full understanding of how difficult these posts are.

In the days leading up to this hearing, the Biden Administration signaled to this committee its intent to put forward a nominee. Intent is good, action is better. We are still waiting.

Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

These remarks have been lightly edited for clarity.

