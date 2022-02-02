Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - Semifinals Awaiting

31 January 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

It's time now for the "final four" of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

After the quarterfinals exciting games, Cameroon Indomitable Lions, Burkina Faso Stallions, Egypt Pharaohs and Senegal Teranga Lions completed the "Golden Quartet" of the 33rd TotalEnergies AFCON edition.

The semifinal matches are as follows:

Match 49 - Wednesday 2 February 2022 - 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) - Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde

Burkina Faso v Senegal

Match 50 - Thursday 3 February 2022 - 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) - Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Cameroon v Egypt

