Senegal/Burkina Faso: Match Facts - Burkina Faso V Senegal

1 February 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches the semifinal stage, with Burkina Faso and Senegal locking horns in Yaoundé on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

Match Card

Date: 2 February 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé

Semifinals

Match: Burkina Faso v Senegal

Following are the Match Facts from Opta:

· This will be the third Africa Cup of Nations encounter between Burkina Faso and Senegal and the first in the knock-out rounds, with Senegal unbeaten in the previous two matches in the group stages (W1 D1).

· Burkina Faso will play in their fourth semi-final match at the Africa Cup of Nations, having been eliminated in two of their previous three - last progressing to the final in 2013 (3-2 on penalties against Ghana).

· Senegal have won five of their last six knock-out matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, keeping four clean sheets and conceding just twice - with their only defeat the 2019 final, against Algeria (1-0).

· Senegal could reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time - no team have played in more finals (2) without ever winning, while the Lions of Teranga could become the first side to play in consecutive finals since Egypt in 2010.

· Senegal's Sadio Mané has scored seven goals from 27 shots at the Africa Cup of Nations since the start of 2017, with a shot conversion rate of 26% - only Nigeria's Odian Ighalo (5/12 - 42%) has a better ratio among players to score four or more in that time.

