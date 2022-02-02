Senegal/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso V Senegal - for a Place in the Final

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches the semifinal stage, with Burkina Faso and Senegal locking horns in a West-African Derby in Yaoundé on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

Dreaming of their first ever TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title, The Stallions and Teranga Lions will search for a place in the 6 February much awaited Grand Final.

Match Card

Date: 2 February 2022

Time: 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT)

Venue: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé

Semifinals

Match: Burkina Faso v Senegal

Burkina Faso - Writing history

The Stallions of Burkina Faso have impressed since the start of the competition with a fluid, offensive and forward-looking game.

The Burkinabe finished third in their last appearance in Gabon 2017. After missing the last edition in Egypt, they are now eyeing to better their best AFCON record when they finished as losing finalists in 2013.

"The match against Senegal will be like a final. We will play all our assets to go to the final and seek the crown," said goalkeeper Hervé Koffi, one of the team's best performers in Cameroon so far.

What they said

Kamou Malo (Coach, Burkina Faso)

"Personally, I achieved my goal, but as a competitor I aim to win the trophy next Sunday. We are determined to go all the way to win the title. Against Senegal, a great footballing country, we have to be ourselves. The main thing is to play our usual game."

Kouakou Hervé Koffi (Goalkeeper, Burkina Faso)

"The most important thing for us is to go as far as possible in the competition. I'm satisfied with my teammates, and I can promise you that we're going to do our best to get the title. We are expecting a great match this Wednesday against Senegal with positive pressure."

Senegal - Targeting back-to-back finals

Coach Aliou Cissé and his side reached the AFCON semifinals for the second time in a row. Finishing as runners-up in Egypt 2019, Senegal are eyeing a title that eluded them for a long time.

The Teranga Lions timidly started the competition in Cameroon but have been fueling better and better since the Round of 16. "We have recovered our players little by little, we are right in it," says the Senegalese coach, a former Paris Saint Germain player.

Sadio Mane's teammates are dreaming of a place in the final, and nothing but the title they narrowly missed twice, finishing as losing finalists in 2002 and 2019.

What they said

Aliou Cissé (Coach, Senegal)

"We prepared well for our semi-final against Burkina Faso, even if we didn't have a lot of time. We focused on recovery. We know Burkina Faso team well; they remain a good team that is progressing with good players. We are expecting a difficult match, but we are ready. I am thinking of doing everything to pass this milestone of the semi-finals. We hope and work to win this African title. We have never doubted our abilities. Our desire is to play the grand final on February 6th".

Joseph Lopy (Midfielder, Senegal)

"We are focused for the semi-final against a good Burkina Faso team which remains one of the best in the competition. We will play with positive pressure and a desire to represent the Senegalese flag and the country well. We want to continue the adventure and win the title."