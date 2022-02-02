Africa: CAF Disciplinary Board Media Release

The CAF Disciplinary Board met today on the post-match incident that occurred at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixtures: Egypt vs Morocco and Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea.

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Morocco

The Disciplinary Board charged Egypt and Morocco players and officials with misconduct and bringing the game into disrepute.

The officials of the above-mentioned match indicated in their reports that at the end of the match, there were altercations between Egypt assistant coach Rogerio Paulo Dos Santos Cesar De Sa and the President of the Moroccan FA Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa. A general fight followed in which Morocco player Sofian Boufal and Egypt player Marwan Mostafa Daoud were identified.

CAF Disciplinary Board decided:

- To suspend Egypt player, Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud for two matches, namely match no. 50 (Semi Final) and match no. 52 (Final) or match no. 51 (3rd Place match) for his violent conduct, and to impose a fine of 5.000 USD upon Egyptian Federation.

- To suspend Egypt assistant coach, Mr. Rogerio Paulo Dos Santos Cesar De Sa for four matches; namely match no. 50 (Semi Final) and match no. 52 (Final) or match no. 51 (3rd Place match) in addition to his next two matches with his national team, for using an obscene gesture, and to impose a fine of 10.000 USD on Egyptian Federation.

- To impose a fine of 10.000 USD on Egyptian Federation for the unidentified aggressors of the above-mentioned incident.

- To address a warning to Egypt coach, Carlos Quiroz by bringing the game into disrepute virtue of bench behaviour.

- To suspend Morocco players Soufian Chakla, and Soufian Boufal for two matches with the national team, for their violent behaviour.

- To impose a fine of 10,000 USD on Moroccan Federation for the unidentified aggressors of the above-mentioned incident.

- To address a call of order to Morocco officials present on the bench for their unsportsmanlike behaviour.

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations : Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

The CAF Disciplinary Board charged Senegal FA and Equatorial Guinea players with misconduct during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture following a verbal and physical alteration.

The CAF Disciplinary Jury has decided:

- To issue a call to order to Senegal players Saliou Ciss and Keita Belda following their regrettable behaviour at the end of the game.

- To issue a call to order to Equatorial Guinea players Ivan Edu and Emilio Nsue following their regrettable behaviour at the end of the game.

- To suspend Equatorial Guinea player Estaban Orosco for two matches in any official CAF competition.

- To impose a fine of 5000 USD on Equatorial Guinea Football Federation.

CAF | Communication Department