Nigeria: 2030 Aids Target - Nigeria Launches N62.1 Billion HIV Trust Fund

President Muhammadu Buhari said ending AIDS as a public health threat in Nigeria will require increased domestic funding

The Nigerian government has launched a N62.1 billion HIV trust fund as part of efforts to reduce funding gap and also place more people living with HIV on treatment.

Speaking during the launch held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, said the fund will help the country fight the HIV epidemic.

Mr Aliyu said the fund is a sustainable financing mechanism for the mobilisation and deployment of domestic private sector resources to address the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission of HIV in Nigeria.

He said the fund will improve efforts to ensure coverage of high-impact HIV interventions that will provide the requisite treatment for HIV-positive mothers.

Mr Aliyu said it will also contribute to closing the funding gap for HIV in Nigeria that currently stands at about U$108 million per annum.

"Securing a financing mechanism to guarantee a generation of HIV free babies is the basis for today's launch.

"This unprecedented feat puts Nigeria on a fast track lane to control HIV spread by the year 2023 -- earlier than the global target," he said

The agency had in 2018 announced that it would introduce the trust fund as part of efforts to address the HIV funding gap in the country.

It said the initiative, which is private sector-driven, would provide a platform for more contributions from the private sector.

Mother to Child Transmission

A 2021 report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) shows that, at least, one child globally was infected with HIV every two minutes in 2020.

The report indicates that not less than 300,000 children globally were newly infected with HIV in 2020.

It also shows that 120,000 children died from AIDS-related causes during the same period, or one child every five minutes.

Despite efforts and progress made in reducing the scourge of HIV/AIDS, Nigeria still accounts for huge numbers of babies born with the virus.

In Nigeria, at least one child between the ages 0-9 years was infected with HIV every 30 minutes in 2020, the report shows.

This means that about 20,695 children in Nigeria were newly infected with HIV in 2020.

The UNICEF report reveals that two in five children living with HIV worldwide do not know their status, and just over half of children with HIV are receiving antiretroviral treatment (ART).

"However, despite these achievements, our national coverage of prevention of mother to child transmission (MTCT) is less than 50 per cent leading to about 22,000 cases of MTCT of HIV every year in the country," Mr Aliyu said.

Family Health

Speaking at the launch, President Muhammadu Buhari said ending HIV/AIDS is a family health right.

Mr Buhari said his government will continue to ensure the disease is drastically reduced.

Mr Buhari said: "Ending AIDS as a public health threat in Nigeria will require increased domestic funding. We have continued to make good our commitment of placing more people living with HIV on treatment annually using national resources."

"However, strong domestic resource mobilisation with an enduring partnership and shared responsibility is required to sustain the response to HIV and other emerging public health emergencies."

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said today marks a key step towards ensuring that no Nigerian child is born with HIV or contracts the disease all through his life.

Mr Mustapha said the trust fund signifies the commitment of the present administration to ensuring that no one dies from HIV infection.

"Since 2005, about $6.2 billion has been spent on HIV response in Nigeria, about 80 per cent of these funds were contributed by external donors, mainly the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria," he said.

He said the private sector contributed 0.1 per cent to 2 per cent of total funds with the rest provided by the Nigerian government.

Trust Fund

In a statement issued ahead of the launch, the Trust Fund's Managing Director, Jekwu Ozoemene, said by deploying private sector competencies and capital market tools, the fund is key to helping Nigeria achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 strategy.

Mr Ozoemene, seasoned banker, administrator, and finance expert, said the investment will improve maternal health and reduce child mortality especially in the rural and peri-urban communities in Nigeria.

He said this will be achieved "through programmes focused on awareness creation on PMTCT, HIV prevention education for women who are in their reproductive age, and the provision of testing services and antiretrovirals for HIV positive pregnant women."

In his remarks, the chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, said the creation of the trust fund will ensure the country fills the HIV funding gap.

Mr Dangote said he will contribute towards the HIV trust fund over the next five years. He urged the private sector and individuals to contribute towards the country's efforts to end MTCT by 2030.