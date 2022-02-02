Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - Quit Race, Southern Leaders Tell Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki, Others

Apparently worried by the body language of northern aspirants towards zoning arrangement for the presidency, leaders of the southern part of the country yesterday implored former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and others to reconsider contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Leader of the South and Middle Belt Leaders' Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, who made the position of the southern leaders known, said the zoning of the presidency between the northern and southern regions of the country remains the recipe for a united Nigeria.

According to the southern leaders, either by the PDP Constitution or by convention, it is the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 after President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years.

The elder statesman and former federal commissioner for information cautioned that a return of power to the North would invite the kind of chaos that would lead to disintegration of the country.

He said, "I wish to use this medium to advise my most respected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftains in the persons of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, and other PDP aspirants from the north, in the interest of maintaining the unity of this country to which they have contributed so much, to reconsider their desire of wanting to contest for the presidential election in 2023 because both by the PDP Constitution and by convention, it is now the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president of Nigeria, in 2023, after President Muhammadu Buhari's eight years.

"To do otherwise is to invite chaos, which will lead to the disintegration of our dear country."

Clark stated that zoning has been practiced in the nation's polity even before independence when Tafawa Balewa, in 1954, was the prime minister and Nnamdi Azikiwe was the governor-general.

He added that zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country, is the best antidote to the breakup of Nigeria, and the panacea for peace and unity of the country.

Clark recalled that the 17 governors of the south Nigeria, both of the APC and the PDP, as well as the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, had at different times insisted that the presidency should rotate to the South in 2023 in keeping with the tradition of zoning.

He noted: "As I have said earlier, I have observed with dismay that some of my respected friends, especially the former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the distinguished former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who opposed former President Goodluck Jonathan for contesting the Presidential elections because they felt it was the turn of the North, are now wanting to contest for the presidency under the PDP in 2023. They are already campaigning through the length and breadth of the country, even after a northerner will be having a straight 8 years, come May, 2023.

"Is it no longer a negation of the 'zoning agreement,' for which former President Goodluck Jonathan was castigated? Is it no longer threatening the unity and survival of the country? The intention of these and others who may follow will be going against the zoning system of the PDP. It may even be the deciding factor for the PDP, whether to be or not to be.

"I would have died about three months ago. I was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital for 23 days, out of which I was unconscious for about two days, before I was restored. I believe the Almighty God still wants me to stay alive to play leading roles in the efforts to make Nigeria a better nation for all of us, Nigerians."

He further dismissed the issue of allowing Atiku to serve for one term, saying it does not arise because the former VP did not win the presidential election in 2019.

"He is, therefore, not entitled for a second term, which is only meant for a sitting president serving first tenure. As a result, power has to return to the south. Same also applies to my respected former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki," he stated.

Clark however commended those he called patriotic Nigerians from the North who are advocating for the return of power to the South in 2023.

He listed the patriotic Nigerians from the north to include Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State; former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, and Alhaji Tanko Yakassai who he described as his life-long friend.

Noting that Yakassai is now 96-year-old, while he Clark) is 94 years, he said both of them "have seen it all in Nigerian politics."

He further said he was satisfied that both the PDP and the APC have zoned the position of their national chairman to the North, adding that this gives the impression that both parties have decided to zone their presidential tickets to the South.

"It is, therefore, my passionate appeal to my northern compatriots, for the unity and survival of our great nation, to do the needful by allowing the south to produce the next President, after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure. It will be disastrous for anyone to attempt to use force of power, population, religion and ethnicity, to suppress the rights of other Nigerians without regard for Justice, Equity and Fair play," he said.

Northern Youths Scheme For Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general polls, youths from the northern part of the country are throwing their weight behind presidential hopefuls from the southern part of the country, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

To this eefect, the Coalition of Northern Youths for Good Governance declared yesterday that the minister of Transportation, Amaechi, deserves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari if there should be continuity.

The youth group said the government of Buhari has done much to dismantle the old ways of doing things and entrenching accountability, and therefore, Amaechi at 56 will connect the old with the younger generation.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Bilal, said President Buhari, having set the country on the course of diversification and economic reform, must be succeeded by someone who is able to sustain the momentum upon the expiration of his tenure come May 29, 2023.

He stated: "For the purpose of continuity, the Coalition of Northern Youth for Good Governance has a preference that the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues its run in office.

"That way Nigeria will not suffer losses that arise because of the government of different political parties deciding not to press ahead with the policies and projects inaugurated by the outgoing government. It is on record that Nigeria has lost much to the lack of continuity in government.

"We have consequently critically assessed the eminent Nigerians that have indicated their interest to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have zeroed in on the minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi. He deserves to succeed President Buhari and for good reasons".

According to the group, Amaechi straddles the age divide as he is between those that are considered too old for the job or too young and inexplicably inexperienced.

It added: "At 56 years, he is easily the connection between the youth and the older generation. As a bonus, while we concede that it is God that gives good health, Amaechi does not have the burden of old age-related health challenges that Nigerians are concerned about in some candidates.

"The minister of transportation has been in the state parliament, been a state governor and is currently part of the Federal Executive Council as a Minister, which has afforded him the requisite experience for the job. He is conversant with what the country needs and being an appointee of President Buhari, he is in tune with the vision of the incumbent and would therefore be effective in continuing with all the laudable policies and projects that are in place with the capacity to advance them to the next logical phase.

"In terms of having a national outlook, Mr Amaechi is well grounded in this department. He is a friend of the north in addition to having the right connection with the south-west, south-east and his south-south geo-political region. He is a fair-minded person and will be kind to all Nigerians, especially when he has repeatedly proven that has no religious discriminations."

Similarly, Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NYCP) yesterday called on their regional delegates in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vote for the party's national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the ticket, stating that if he emerges president, he can transform bandits and other terrorist gangs to productive Nigerians.

Speaking at a press conference in, the youths said Tinubu took the 'Agberos' (touts) off the streets of Lagos, transformed them and brought them back to transform the very streets they were destroying.

Speaking for the group, the press coordinator, Isaac Linus Abrak, said Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his ability to transform Agberos into highly productive Nigerian citizens.

He stated: "We believe that he can do it again, particularly in the North. He can transform the bandits, kidnappers, terrorists and armed robbers into productive Nigerians too, an effort that will not only guarantee us peace but also eliminate our current economic concerns.

"In this regard, the Northern Christian Youth Professionals is calling on the APC delegates particularly those of the northern extraction to ensure that BAT gets the ticket as the Presidential Candidate, which will eventually get us into villa in 2023 by the Grace of Almighty God.

"As Christians, we put our faith in God in everything we do and we never forget to present our case to our Heavenly Father in prayer," the group said adding that Tinubu is within the productive age and sound health to pilot the affairs of the country.

"In the coming weeks, we will be organizing different online and local prayer programmes, calling on Northern Christian Youths across Nigeria and in the diaspora to pray regularly for Bola Ahmed Tinubu to get an opportunity to serve and improve the lives of Nigerians in the capacity of the President.

"We are inviting everyone to join us in prayer. We will be communicating the schedules for the online and local prayer sessions in the coming weeks".

The youth also affirmed theirs support for Abdulmumin's choice to support the ambitions of Bola Tinubu to become the president of Nigeria, adding that it further justifies preference of nationalism over tribalism.

"The Northern Christians Youth Professional have no doubt that Hon Abdulmumin has the required experience to deliver on this mandate by harmonizing the potentials of the thousands of the support groups to get the Jagaban to Aso Rock in 2023."

I'm Not Eying VP Slot Under Atiku - Wike

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has refuted rumour making the rounds that he is pushing to emerge running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 presidential race.

Wike disclosed this yesterday while speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, during the PDP stakeholders meeting.

The governor stated that at the appropriate time, the members of the party in the Southern Nigeria will speak in one voice about their decision on the 2023 presidential election.

Wike also declared that nobody can undermine the interest of the people of Southern Nigeria in the decision over who flies the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The governor frowned at those who claimed that they are traversing the country on consultation with stakeholders over their interest in the race, but are actually declaring their ambition inadvertently.

He stated that the people of Southern part of the country will make a bold statement at the appropriate time and Nigerians will know where they stand.

Wike said "Please, discountenance anything you're seeing and hearing, all those social media posts. The South will make a statement very soon. It is not about you'll be vice president to this or these people are consulting. The day the south makes a statement Nigerians will know that we are not joking.

"It's not to come out to say you're consulting. You're consulting, yet, you've declared. Is it not after consultation that you declare. You've already declared and you say you're consulting. What are you consulting again then?

"And people take the South for granted saying that they are not together. No problems. If we don't know yesterday, today we know."

The governor further stated that Southern Nigeria, particularly Rivers State, is an enduring asset to the PDP and cannot be treated with levity.

He noted: "When they make up their minds to support any person in their party of choice, everything is mobilised to achieving the intended goal."

Wike explained that since PDP is an opposition party, what is most tenable now is for every member to forge unity within the party, build greater team spirit and protect it from those who want to sow seeds of discord.

The governor said those who think they could use money to overwhelmed the process of internal democracy, and buy off the ticket, will be disappointed.

He said: "What is necessary is how the party must be cohesive. To make sure that the party gets it right. Then when you threaten that it must be north then you're not trying to make peace or when you threaten you must be south you're not trying to make peace.

"It's a matter of sitting down and understanding; look at this and that. That is the way it is supposed to be.

"Forget about Chief Dokpesi. With all due respect, Dokpesi are people trying to destroy the party which is not good. If we follow the kind of statement that Dokpesi is making every day by now the party would have been destroyed. But we said no."

Atiku Meets IBB In Minna

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday took his consultation to contest the 2023 presidential election to Niger state where he met behind closed doors with former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.)

The former vice president sneaked into IBB's house at about 2pm and entered into a closed-door session with the former leader till about 3:30pm before proceeding to Niger State Government House to meet with Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Atiku met with IBB at his large chambers, but journalists were barred from entering the house.

Atiku later told Journalists that it was just a courtesy visit, but did state the purpose of his visit to both IBB and the state governor who is in another party in details.

Asked whether his visit was on his presidential aspiration he said, "I am on courtesy call; that is all. I will let you know at the appropriate time. I will definitely let you know at the appropriate time."

On insecurity in Niger State, Atiku said, "I have just discussed it with the governor. It is a very sympathetic situation. In fact, I got a very vivid picture of what is going on in Niger State from the governor. I mean, it is most unfortunate"

Meanwhile he told People Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts who received him to work very hard and take over government in the state, come 2023.

Atiku told PDP stalwarts led by the state party chairman, Tanko Beji, to unite and work harder to takeover government in the next election, adding that he will give PDP in Niger State all necessary support to ensure PDP wins the next election and form Government in the state.

APC Ex-Rep Members Form New Bloc, To Meet In Abuja Tomorrow

Meanwhile, ahead of the February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former members of the House of Representatives in the party are converging on Abuja to discuss its state of affairs and ways out of its current challenges.

In a statement jointly issued yesterday by the protem chairman of the forum, Hon Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Hon Idris Yahuza, the former lawmakers said the meeting slated for Thursday would discuss critical issues affecting the party.

They said the purpose of the meeting is "to discuss the state of our party, issues, challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention- The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023."

The statement urged all former House of Representatives members in the APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.