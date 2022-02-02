Kenya Ready to Welcome World's Top Golfers as Ladies Open Set to Tee-Off Season

Nairobi — The Magical Kenya Ladies Open will tee-off the busy international golf season to be hosted in the country.

The prestigious Ladies Open will be staged in Vipingo this February for the season opener of the Ladies European Tour 2022, followed by the annual European Tour Magical Kenya Open in March.

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open, that has Capital Group Limited as it's official Radi partner, will be held on February 10-13 at the Baobab course, Vipingo Ridge while the pioneer Kenya Open will be returning to the Muthaiga Golf Course from March 3-6.

Speaking during the Chairman's Prize Royal ladies golf tournament at the Royal Golf Club hosted by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO Betty Radier confirmed the readiness of the destination to host the two golfing events.

"We are glad to once again host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open which had been postponed in the 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. This return shows us that the world is confident in our preparedness against the virus as well as in our ability to host international events of this nature," said the CEO.

The Ladies Open brings together about 100 professional golf players from countries such as the, US, UK, Germany France, Sweden, Norway, Spain, South Africa, Nigeria among others.

Kenya Tourism Board says players and fans have pre-planned tours to some of the attractions within the coastal region away from the golf courses to showcase country's diverse leisure experiences.

"In 2020, the World Golf Awards named Kenya as Africa's leading Golf Destination, beating countries which are considered as the cream of golf in Africa. This recognition has positioned Kenya as a golfing destination and with opportunities for first-hand experience of other attractions such as culture, hospitality, and adventures." Radier added.

The Chairman's prize royal tournament is the last event in the annual calendar of KLGU, that gives an opportunity for lady golfers to compete and nurture their talent.

The 2022 championship which sets the stage for the Magical Kenya Ladies Open attracted over 200 top lady golfers from all the golf clubs in Kenya and non-golfers alike.

It also serves as a focal point in selecting some of the lady amateur players who will participate in the 2022 Ladies Open.