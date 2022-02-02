Nigeria: North East, North Central to Benefit From Gaji, UNDP, Japan, Benue Govt Security Initiative

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Gender Advocacy for Justice Initiative (GAJI) with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Government of Japan and Benue State Government, has commenced the implementation of a project titled "Support for Social Stability and Security of the conflict -affected communities in North - East and Middle Belt of Nigeria".

Speaking to Gatekeepers and Stakeholders during a sensitization and advocacy visit in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area, the Executive Director Of GAJI, Ms. Iveren Sambe explained that with the support from UNDP, the Government of Japan and the Benue State Government, GAJI seeks to emplace and strengthen mechanisms for "enhancing social cohesion and community security" towards early recovery and peace building of the conflict affected communities in Benue State.

She further explained that the project was designed to facilitate improvement of social stability and security and also mitigate the negative social effects of the conflicts in Agatu, Buruku, Guma and Kwande Local Government Areas through enhanced social cohesion and community security.

The project has a research/evaluation component and an intervention component. The research component is designed to assess the impact of crisis on conflict affected communities using analysis of risk and resilience through the administration of baseline and end line surveys and design of responses for enhancing community cohesion and security in the communities.

The intervention component aims to support the creation of social cohesion by conducting peace dialogues and strengthening existing peace initiatives and creation of new peace committees where none exists. Other components of the intervention include trainings on community security, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) prevention, Psychological First Aid (PFA), Trauma Sensitive Healing (TSH) and counselling and healing sessions for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Dignity kits will be shared to participants at the end of the trainings.

Responding, the Chairman of Guma Local Government Council, Caleb Aba, who led members of his Council and traditional rulers described the project as a welcome development that will ensure peaceful coexistence, sustainable peace and revive destroyed livelihoods.

A traditional ruler (Mue- Ter- Ihyarev) Chief Shonyi Augustine commended GAJI, UNDP, Government of Japan and the Benue State Governments for their commitment to ensuring that the people of the community live peaceful, dignified and secured lives.

The sensitization and advocacy took place across communities in the four LGAs, with traditional rulers, religious leaders (Faith Based Organizations, military / paramilitary personel, leadership of Miyetti Allah in Benue State, the Local Government Council Chairmen and their Councilors, Women and Youth Leaders, Community Leaders , Leaders of Farmers Associations, Representatives of Internally displaced Persons in the communities, Representatives of State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), People with Disabilities, Community Volunteer Guards, Market women leaders/ trade unions, Motorcycle hirers associations, Community Based Organizations, Muslim Leaders and International Organizations(Red Cross), DSS and Chairman of Ex Service Men in attendance.