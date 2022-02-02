Nigeria: Three Die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

An official said a Volkswagen space wagon with registration number GGE 175 FM lost control due to speeding and rammed into a stationary Mack truck with no registration number.

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Tuesday that three persons died in an accident that involved two vehicles at Isara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that three others sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

Mr Umar explained that a Volkswagen space wagon with registration number GGE 175 FM lost control due to speeding and rammed into a stationary Mack truck with no registration number.

The sector commander said the accident, which occurred at about 5.55 a.m., involved six people, four male adults, and two female adults.

He said three persons died comprising two male adults and one female adult, while three others- two male adults and one female adult, sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident.

"The female corpse was deposited at FOS Hospital, Ipara, Ogun, while the two other corpses were taken away by their families members.

"The survivors were taken to General Hospital, Isara, Ogun, for medical treatment," he said.

The FRSC boss blamed the cause of the accident on road obstruction and speeding, urging motorists to desist from excessive speed and shun reckless driving to prevent avoidable crashes.

He said the FRSC personnel had towed the vehicles off the road to ease the free flow of traffic.

Mr Umar commiserated with the families of the victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC command, Ogere, for more information about the crash. (NAN)