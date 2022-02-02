Africa: Nigerian Appointed Vice President of Airtel Africa

Mr Oparah is overseeing 14 countries from his new office in Dubai, UAE.

A Nigerian, Emeka Oparah, has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, in Airtel Africa Plc.

Mr Oparah, who disclosed his new appointment in a Facebook post on Tuesday, has spent 19 and a half years working in Airtel Nigeria.

"Today, after 19 and a half years in Airtel Nigeria, I formally resumed a new position in Dubai, UAE, as the Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Africa Plc, with responsibility for 14 countries," Mr Oparah said in the Facebook post.

"To all who supported me along the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude.

"All the glory goes to The Great Architect of the Universe," he added.

Mr Oparah joined Airtel Nigeria as director, corporate communications in 2002 and was appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR for the telecommunication company in June 2011.

Before joining Airtel Nigeria, he worked at various times in the corporate affairs department of other telecoms - Econet Wireless, VMobile, Celtel Nigeria Limited, and Zain Nigeria.

Mr Oparah, a 1990 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a communications and public relations specialist whose name over the years has become synonymous with corporate communication in the telecom sector in Nigeria.

He holds a post-graduate Diploma in International Public Relations from The Management School, London.

He is a member of the International Public Relations Association, International Association of Business Communicators, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.