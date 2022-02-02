Nigeria: Why I Divorced Atiku - Ex-Wife Jennifer

One of the wives of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Jennifer (Jamila) Douglas, has confirmed her divorce to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar even she explained reasons for the action.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

In a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, Jennifer explained that she didn't ask for divorce because the ex-VP married a new wife.

She also explained other pending bone of contentions between her and the former vice president.

"That His Excellency married a new wife was never the cause of our problem as many have said. His Excellency is a Moslem and I have never questioned him about his wives or intended," she said.

According to her, some of Atiku's friends tried to mediate and stop the divorce but their efforts failed.

She explained that "the core reason for the divorce was disagreement over my continued stay in the United Kingdom" among other "long-standing issues".

She also claimed that Atiku has requested to collect an asset previously given to her, adding that the property in Dubai is a subject of litigation.

The estranged wife added, "During the initial mediation discussion, Excellency denied that he gifted the house (matrimonial home in Asokoro) even after I showed him the document with the signatures of his aide, his Excellency asked me to give him the deed of gift.

When I asked him, where will I and the kids stay when we come to Nigeria?', he told me that since I am the one that asked for a divorce, I should find a place to stay, and subsequently, I moved out."

Atiku has yet to make any public statement on the issue as of the time of filing this report.

LEADERSHIP reached out to Atiku's spokesperson, Paul Ibe, to get his principal's reaction to the claims made by Jennifer but he dropped the call after our correspondent introduced himself and refused to pick subsequent calls placed to his known phone number.