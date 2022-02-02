Nigeria: 32 Months After, U.S. Reintroduces Limited No-Interview Visa Renewal in Nigeria

The United States Mission has said that it would expand visa services to assist nonimmigrant visa applicants in Nigeria who qualify to renew their visa.

This new application procedure would begin this month at the US Consulate in Lagos and would be extended shortly thereafter to the US Embassy in Abuja.

However, the Mission said the number of qualified applicants who could apply using the new procedures would be limited initially.

According to the US Mission Country Consular Coordinator in Nigeria, Ms. Susan Tuller, who spoke during a media briefing at the Consulate General in Lagos, "You may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview if your application is for a B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L or C1/D (combined only) visa, and you meet each of the following criteria: Your previous visa was issued in Nigeria; your previous visa is in the same classification as your current application; your previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa; and that your previous visa expired within the last 24 months or will expire in the next 3 months from the date of application."

Tuller also said the conditions included that, "you have all your passports covering the entire period since receiving the previous visa and the passport with the most recent visa; you have never been arrested or convicted of any crime or offense in the United States, even if you later received a waiver or pardon; and you have never worked without authorisation or remained beyond your permitted time in the United States."

The Mission asked all eligible persons to, "see our website at https://ng.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/ for further information.

"If you are qualified based on the above criteria, visit https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ng to start your application."

The mission however made it clear, "that processing times for the program are expected to be up to two months and you will not be able to retrieve your passport during that time. Each applicant must individually meet the criteria; minors can apply without an interview only if they meet the eligibility criteria on their own."

Tuller said those with a life-or-death emergency may request an expedited, in-person interview, to accommodate no-interview visa renewals, appointments will be very limited.

"Business travel, conferences, weddings, and graduations are not considered emergencies.

"Third parties unaffiliated with US. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims. Applicants should fill out their own forms and make their appointments themselves via the official websites."