Ethiopia: Asdailyscoop - Ministry to Administer Exit Exams to All Undergraduate Programs

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Education said it will begin to administer exit examinations to all undergraduate programs in order to improve the quality of higher education. This was disclosed at a meeting held between Prof. Berhanu Nega, Minister of Education, and residents of Higher Education Institutions today.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the discussion focused on the draft structure for public universities that will enable the institutions to be more accountable and streamlined, as well as more efficient and effective.

Prof. Berhanu is quoted as saying that exams will be given to all undergraduate programs in the next academic year to enhance the quality of higher education, both public and private and stressed that universities should be places where the academic community can be free from politics. He added that in order to enable universities to fulfill their mission efficiently and effectively and due to the fact that universities are sources of knowledge, research and innovation, the structural reform that has been started is a fundamental part of it.

"Universities should distinguish their objective in order to focus on changing the lives of the local community," the ministry quoted Prof. Berhanu as saying.

The draft university structure document was presented at the meeting today and discussed by the participants.