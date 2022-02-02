Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Nine Federal Police Officers Killed, Four Seriously Injured in Car Collision in Oromia

Addis Abeba — Nine members of the federal police commission were killed yesterday in a car crash in Goba Woreda of Bale Zone, Oromia regional state, state media quoted Goba Woreda Police as saying.

The accident took place in Goba Woreda, in a place known as Genda Rira, Assistant Inspector General of the Goba Police Peace Division, Muktar Hussein.

According to the Assistant Inspector, the accident was caused by a collision between a police vehicle traveling from Robe to Dello Mana and another car traveling in the opposite direction. As a result, nine federal police officers were killed and four others were seriously injured. Assistant Inspector Muktar said the assistant who was driving the other car during the accident has been arrested and is being investigated.

The injured are being treated at Goba Referral Hospital.