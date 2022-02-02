Tanzania: Pccb Holds One Person for Impersonation

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kagera region is questioning one person allegedly for demanding 2m/- bribe and posing as a PCCB official.

Kagera Regional Deputy PCCB Chief, Mr Ezekia Sinkala identified the suspect as Bruno Sella, a resident of Karagwe district.

"Initial investigations revealed that on November 9th, last year the suspect (Sella), approached leaders at Nguvu Mali Primary Cooperative Society (PCS) demanding 2m/- bribe.

"The matter was reported to PCCB that laid a trap and he was arrested on December 16, last year as he was receiving 2m/-. He has already been arraigned in court to answer the charges," he said.

Mr Sinkala warned people to be alert and inform relevant authorities when they come across such imposters.

He said between October and December, last year PCCB investigated 55 development projects worth 14.6bn/-, involving several sectors, including the construction of classrooms, water and health infrastructure using Covid-19 response funds.

He explained that at least 173 complaints were recorded out of which 24 complaints were related to corruption, adding that 48 cases were pending in court.

Mr Sinkala elaborated that PCCB was also collecting evidence regarding a misappropriation of funds meant for water project at Katare village, in Rubafu ward Bukoba Rural district.

"We are also investigating a case involving the Bukoba Municipal Council, where about 327m/- was allegedly missing," he said.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge recently issued 14 days ultimatum to district commissioners and district executive directors to tighten and plug all loopholes of losses in internal revenue collections.

Equally, he directed them to register traders in their respective areas and submit the list to his office.

He issued the directives following a probe team report formed by the Bukoba District Commissioner, Mr Moses Machali, which among other things, unveiled loss of millions of tax-payers 'money under the Bukoba Municipal Council.

The RC handed the report to the PCCB for more investigations and directed the institution to take legal measures against the suspects.

However, Mr Mbuge said initial reports indicated that about 321m/- was missing from the government accounts system and was not properly deposited adding ... "It is still premature to speculate whether the money was swindled. Let us wait for the PCCB report," he said.