Tanzania: USAID Invests Heavily to Treat Neglected Tropical Diseases

THE US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has invested over $76m (about 175.6bn/-) and leveraged more than $1bn (2.3tri/-) in donated drugs for treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Tanzania since 2010.

This was revealed by USAID Mission Director, Ms Kate Somvongsiri in a statement to commemorate International day for NTDs, which in Tanzania was celebrated in Dodoma on Sunday.

She said the US government has been partnering with the government of Tanzania to advance its goals for NTDs elimination through three consecutive development projects; the NTDs Control Programme, envision and the Act to end NTDs.

"We are pleased that these programmes have helped the Tanzanian government to make substantial progress in its fight against NTDs on behalf of the United States government and its people, it is a great honor for me to attend this event and raise awareness about neglected tropical diseases in Tanzania. I believe that our presence today reflects the great hope we all have for Tanzania's success in combating these diseases," she said.

She noted that the US government is excited to join Tanzania and many others across the world to affirm its commitment to fighting NTDs, adding that Tanzania has long been a leader in addressing NTDs and the US government has been a proud partner in this effort.

"Minister (Ummy) Mwalimu and the Ministry of Health have shown incredible ambition as you mapped communities at risk for NTDs and expanded treatment across the country. The United States Agency for International Development, USAID, applauds your approach of bringing services to the community and reaching the last mile. Those efforts are bearing fruit," she said.

She added that Tanzania joins a small list of countries that have set forth a comprehensive sustainability plan for the control and elimination of NTDs and that she is pleased to witness the launch of two critical documents that will support Tanzania on the journey.

The documents are the NTDs Control Programme's Strategic Master Plan and its Sustainability Plan that she said the launch marks a great milestone in Tanzania's journey to control and eliminate NTDs.

"USAID has invested significantly in health programmes here in Tanzania, and sustainability is a critical priority for us across the world. In Tanzania we are proud to strengthen both the government of Tanzania and local communities' efforts to focus on the sustainability of its NTDs response," she said

She highlighted some of the achievements as treatment of neglected tropical diseases has expanded to 73 per cent of the country and more than 272 million treatments have been delivered across the country for five NTDs.

She said mass treatment campaigns and impact surveys indicate that Tanzania is heading towards elimination of lymphatic filariasis and onchocerca volvulus.

Mr Shabbir Lalji, who is the Chief of Party for USAID's Act to end NTDs | East Programme in Tanzania said he is proud to be working with Dr George Kabona, alongside his dedicated team and other partners, to spearhead efforts in the control and eventual elimination of NTDs in Tanzania.

"It is a pleasure to participate in today's commemoration of the 3rd World NTDs Day. This day unifies us as partners with the government in the fight against NTDs. Through various interventions, Act | East Tanzania, through support from USAID, along with other donors and partners, have made wonderful achievements," he said.

He mentioned achievement as the provision of treatment for NTDs, to a large proportion of Tanzanians, and seeing over 90 per cent reduction in disease burden for LF and Trachoma, with a focus now towards eliminating them in Tanzania