Tanzania: Demo-Farm Established to Improve Sunflower Production

IN efforts to improve sunflower production in Dodoma, the government has launched an ambitious national campaign to help improve sunflower farming in the country by establishing a demo-farm in Chemba district, Dodoma region.

Under the programme, the district is expected to produce 100,000 tonnes of sunflower in the 2022 season, as part of the effort to increase production of the edible oil in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, the Director of Crop Development in the ministry, Nyasebwa Chimangu, said the plan would help the ministry in capacity building for extension officers and increase productivity.

He said the efforts were in line with President SamiaSuluhu Hassan's directive that the ministry come up with strategies aimed at improving agricultural production.

He added that the programme was equally aimed at empowering extension officers who in turn would train farmers through expert guidance.

"This is part of the strategy to improve agriculture in rural areas with focus on specific crops," he said, adding that the government had plans to improve cotton and sunflower growing, among other crops.

The director noted that extension officers have to change their way of operation and refrain from doing business as usual, since agricultural services need modern technologies.

Chemba District Commissioner, Dr Hamisi Mkanachi on his part noted that the authority has laid strategies to improve agricultural production and one of them is to provide subsidized sunflower seeds that are affordable to the farmers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the government introduced the subsidized sunflower seeds in 2021,selling at 7,000/- per two-kilogram bag unlike in the previous yearwhereby the same amount of seeds was sold at 40,0000/-.

"We have already received 11 tonnes of the improved subsidizedsunflower seeds and have sold 4.7 tonnes and I call on farmers to buythe improved seeds in order to increase production in the district," hesaid.

He noted that the district authority has distributed six kilograms ofseeds to every extension officer in the district and set aside 60 hectares of land to be used as demo-farms to train local farmers.

The government has taken various measures to improve sunflowerproduction, such as an improved budget for the Agricultural Seeds Authority (ASA) to 10.8bn/-in the 2021/22 season from 5.42bn/-in 2020/21.