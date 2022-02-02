Tanzania: Norway Promises Continued Development Aids to Zanzibar

2 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE Minister for Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has expressed his appreciation to the Norwegian government, for its endless development assistance in various areas including health and social welfare.

He said the Norwegian government has been supporting various areas that include the elderly, women and children.

"We commend our development partners, Norway has been doing a lot for us," Mazrui said during a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania Elisabeth Jacobsen at the ministry headquarters in Mnazi Mmoja.

The minister, in addition, requested the Ambassador to support Zanzibar's initiatives to control the rising number of prostate and breast cancer, mainly screening.

In response, the Norwegian Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Jacobsen promised "Norway is committed to continue to provide assistance to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in various areas including programs for elderly.

However, she also challenged researchers in the isles to continue conducting research in health including use of traditional medicines which could help proper use of the traditional medicines still being used in the country.

