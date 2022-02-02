Malawi: Utm Confirms Members Unhappy With Tonse Alliance

1 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials from UTM, a major partner in the ruling Tonse Alliance are conceding that some members want the party out of the alliance.

UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo has told a radio station that most of the party's members are not comfortable with the way things are being managed in government citing the recent appointment of cabinet members by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mwenefumbo said most party members are not happy with the reduction of its members appointed into the cabinet.

"To say that UTM members are comfortable, then I will be lying. Most of the members are very uncomfortable," he said.

However, Mwenefumbo has also refuted reports circulating on social media that the party's parliamentary leadership has written the speaker of parliament to be allowed to move to the opposition benches describing them as untrue.

