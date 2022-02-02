Malawi: Chiukepo Shoots Bullets Warning After Dismissal

Nyasa Big Bullets and former Flames robust striker Chiukepo Msowoya has shot a warning to the club barely 24 hours after he was released alongside seven other veteran players.

In an emotional statement posted on his Facebook Page, the former Super Escom hitman thanked the team for offering him the opportunity to play for the People's Team.

Chiukepo also paid tribute to the Bullets who supported him throughout his career at Bullets.

"To the Nyasa Big Bullets 100 percent supporters. It has been an honour to play here in front of great and supportive fans. Together, we have shared many memories. I feel that I have always had a special relationship with Maule fans everywhere.

"I thank you for being behind me throughout my career. I hope you've enjoyed these 9 years as much as I have. I want to make it clear that I am not quitting football just because my contract with the Peoples Team has ended. There is more to come and I will be getting in touch with you all.

However. Chiukepo did not come out clear on Bullets decision, saying his contract had expired.

"After nine years, I would like to announce that my contract has come to an end with the Nyasa Big Bullets. After playing the game of football for most of my life, this was an extremely difficult decision but God's time is always the best.

"I know that it's the right decision for me and my family. I am very proud of the success that we have had as a team for nine years as well as all my individual accomplishments," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other players, who were released are seasoned campaigners, Chimango Kayira. Sankhani Mkandawire, Zicco Mkanda, .Pilirani Zonda, .Dalitso Sailesi, .Nelson Kangunje, .Bright Munthali.

A statement from Bullets read in part: "Nyasa Big Bullets will not be renewing contracts whose deals have come to an end. All developments regarding players extending contracts, or re-joining the club will be communicated as soon as they are confirmed.

"We thank the players for their contribution to the club and wish them all the best for the future."

Chiukepo, who was the fans favourite after joining the club from defunct Super Escom, rarely featured for the club in the season.

He was replaced as first half substitute in the Airtel Cup final against Silver Strikers in which Bullets won on post-match penalties after a one-all draw.

Most of these players such as Kayira, Mkandawire, Mkanda, Sailesi returned to the club after their sojourn abroad.