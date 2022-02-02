Malawi: Kalindo Back in Court On Albino Case

1 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Anti-government protests lead organiser, Bon Kalindo was back in court on Tuesday on a case of publishing false information on the killings of persons with albinism just a day after he was given bail in another case.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has adjourned to 21st February 2022 the case in which Kalindo is accused of alleging that he knows senior politicians in Tonse Alliance behind the spate of killings of persons with albinism in the country.

He is said to have made the allegations during an interview with Rainbow Television's Face The Nation Programme.

Kalindo's lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa told the court in Lilongwe on Tuesday that he needed enough time to go through certain documents including some disclosures the state had made.

He added his client had been attending different court cases; a development that did not give them ample time to prepare for this case.

But state prosecutor, Cecelia Zanga-Zanga argued the defence had enough time; saying the state was ready with its two witnesses.

However, Nyirenda adjourned the case; saying in the interest of fair justice, the defence should have time to prepare for the case.

Kalindo pleaded not guilty to a charge of publishing a false statement likely to cause fear and alarm to the public during the programme in question.

