Rwanda: Basketball - Nyamwasa Posts 21 Points As Patriots Beat Reg in Preseason Tournament

Patriots' basketball club shooting guard Bruno Nyamwasa posted a game high 21 points as the holders overcame Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 75-65 in the semi-finals of the pre-season tournament on Monday night at Amahoro indoor Stadium (Petit Stade).

REG started well, winning the first quarter 19-17, but Bernard 'Ben' Oluoch's Patriots bounced back to claim the second and third quarters 18-16 and 18-9.

REG won the last quarter 22-21 but this was not enough to get them victory on the night.

In addition to Nyamwasa's great performance, his team mate Dieudonné Ndizeye also made an almost similar contribution as he netted 20 points.

Another semi-final match which had been scheduled to take place between APR and IPRC Kigali on Monday was postponed due to bad weather, since it was meant to be played on the outside court of Amahoro stadium.

In the women's category, APR reached the final with a 65-54 win over The Hoops, and REG also registered a semi-final slot after defeating UR Huye 108-16.

Monday

Semi-finals Patriots 75-65 REG