Uganda: Passengers Flying to Dubai No Longer Need to Take Two Covid-19 Tests

Passengers flying to Dubai no longer need to take two COVID-19 tests

Passengers traveling from Uganda to Dubai are no longer required to take two covid-19 tests as has been previously, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced.

The Authority through their spokesperson Vianney Lugya confirmed the development.

"Passengers from Uganda to Dubai are no longer required to undertake a second COVID19 PCR test within 6 hours prior to departure," Vianney said.

"UAE Authorities have updated their travel protocols and now require only one PCR test undertaken within 48 hrs from a Ministry of Health approved lab," he added.

In January this year, the United Arab Emirates imposed a travel ban on its citizens and closed air travel for inbound passengers from other states.

However, they later opened travel on the condition of vaccination and COVID-19 testing.

Passengers would have to present a negative test certificate on arrival not less more than 72 hours fresh and have their vaccination status captured by the government portal.

However, for countries like Uganda, passengers were to present their negative test certificate under 48 hours on top of a rapid PCR test result not more than 6 hours fresh.