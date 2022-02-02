South Africa: State Capture Report Shines a Criminal Spotlight On Molefe, Singh, Gigaba, Gama, Pita and Jiyane

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
State Capture commission secretary Professor Itumeleng Mosala, left, presents the second part of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud report to the Director-General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni.
1 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The report made it clear that State Capture started at Transnet with the 2009 resignation of Maria Ramos from her group CEO position 'and the election of Mr Jacob Zuma as President of the Republic'.

South Africans may get the opportunity to see former serial state-owned enterprises executive and ex-Transnet CEO Brian Molefe crying in public again, as Part Two of the State Capture Commission's final report makes recommendations that he be investigated with a view to possible prosecution for several potential acts of corruption and racketeering while at the public entity

The report - covering Transnet and Denel - was released on Tuesday evening, with the chairperson of the commission, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, saying: "The evidence convincingly establishes that State Capture occurred at Transnet in the period between 2009 and 2018... This was accomplished primarily through the Gupta racketeering enterprise and those associated with it who engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity."

Molefe was described in the 505-page report as one...

