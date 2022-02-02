Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Lectures Ongoing At OAU Campus - Management

2 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo — MANAGEMENT of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, yesterday, dismissed reports of an indefinite strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of the school, saying students have been attending lectures regularly.

The ASUU in OAU had, on Monday, declared an indefinite strike over unpaid allowance by the university authority.

However, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju urged parents not to panic over the action, saying the action was taken by only a section of the lecturers.

The statement reads: "The attention of the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has been drawn to a circular issued by a section of the academic staff, ASUU, calling on its members to go on strike, beginning from Monday, January 31, 2022.

"The University management is using this medium to inform the general public, particularly our students, their parents or guardians, that the overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are not on strike nor do they have the intention of going on any strike action. Lectures are ongoing and students are being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.

"Given the foregoing, parents, guardians, alumni and friends of the University are assured of an uninterrupted academic calendar, as our students are advised to go about their normal academic activities because there is no cause for concern or alarm.

"In addition, the University management wishes to appreciate the majority of our lecturers who have the interest of the students at heart, and have been teaching and attending to students."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X