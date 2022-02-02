Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Lectures Ongoing At OAU Campus - Management

Osogbo — MANAGEMENT of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, yesterday, dismissed reports of an indefinite strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, of the school, saying students have been attending lectures regularly.

The ASUU in OAU had, on Monday, declared an indefinite strike over unpaid allowance by the university authority.

However, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju urged parents not to panic over the action, saying the action was taken by only a section of the lecturers.

The statement reads: "The attention of the Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has been drawn to a circular issued by a section of the academic staff, ASUU, calling on its members to go on strike, beginning from Monday, January 31, 2022.

"The University management is using this medium to inform the general public, particularly our students, their parents or guardians, that the overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are not on strike nor do they have the intention of going on any strike action. Lectures are ongoing and students are being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.

"Given the foregoing, parents, guardians, alumni and friends of the University are assured of an uninterrupted academic calendar, as our students are advised to go about their normal academic activities because there is no cause for concern or alarm.

"In addition, the University management wishes to appreciate the majority of our lecturers who have the interest of the students at heart, and have been teaching and attending to students."