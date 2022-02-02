Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Chiefs Continue Spending Spree

2 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

AMBITIOUS Premier Soccer League club Bulawayo Chiefs has continued its spending spree ahead of the resumption of the 2021-2022 season after the unveiling of Zimbabwe senior national team defender Kevin Moyo.

The Ninjas have been on a massive recruitment exercise which has resulted in experienced players such as Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Perfect Chikwende, Kevin Madzongwe and Dela Akorli from Ghana all joining the club in recent days.

Now Bulawayo Chiefs have made yet another big acquisition by recruiting Kelvin, in a move which will reunite him with his brother Kelvin.

The experienced 29-year-old defender joins Chiefs after spending the last six months at Zambian club Nkana FC.

Prior to his move to Zambia, Kevin was on the books of South African club Chippa United.

The former FC Platinum defender together with his twin brother Elvis, won successive Premier Soccer League titles at the Zvishavane club in 2018 and 2019 before they decided to move to South Africa.

Chiefs will be hoping to benefit from their experience as they seek to remain in the topflight league after narrowly surviving relegation in 2019.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X