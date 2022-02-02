South Africa: Soaring Energy Prices Could Cripple the Economy

analysis

Born in Cape Town, Natale Labia lives in Milan, Italy, and writes on the economy and finance. Partner of private equity firm Lionhead Capital Partners. MBA from Università Bocconi. Supports Juventus.

What determines the price of money? Or, more explicitly, if interest rates are the price of money, what variables affect supply and demand, with supply being a function of aggregate savings across an economy and demand being aggregate borrowing? Energy prices are a critical variable in determining interest rates yet are all too often overlooked.

Leave it to the current generation of central bankers with their abundance of God complexes to believe that they can shape anything but the very shortest end of the yield curve. While they set overnight interest rates and the nominal supply of money by brazen open-market purchases of securities inflating their balance sheets, ultimately interest rates - the ones that count further down the yield curve - must always be a function of the real economy.

What is the supply of money from those who are saving and the demand from those who are borrowing?

Borrowing, or the demand for money, is easy to observe and measure as it is simply a function of...