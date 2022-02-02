South Africa: Guptas Ran a Racketeering Enterprise, Says Zondo, While Also Finding That Malusi Gigaba's Testimony Should Not Be Believed

1 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Judge Raymond Zondo, in Part 2 of the commission's report into State Capture, has recommended scores of corruption and racketeering investigations.

The heart of darkness traversed in the second part of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry's report has seen Judge Raymond Zondo find that the Gupta network of corruption amounts to racketeering at Transnet.

There is no charge of racketeering in South Africa's arsenal of anti-corruption laws. However, organised crime legislation provides a finding of racketeering to be justified by the commission for certain offences.

"The activities of the Gupta enterprise extended to various SOEs and... will be sufficient to sustain a racketeering conviction," the report found.

Zondo found that former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, former CFO Anoj Singh, the Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa and the Trillian and Regiments boss Eric Wood should face multiple police investigations and possible corruption and racketeering charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The report says former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba's testimony should not be believed and Molefe's denials are not credible. The Transnet stream of inquiry covered the period between 2009 and 2018. The report finds that the commission established capture at the transport utility, around the purchase...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X