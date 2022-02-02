South Africa: Guptas Ran a Racketeering Enterprise, Says Zondo, While Also Finding That Malusi Gigaba's Testimony Should Not Be Believed

analysis

Judge Raymond Zondo, in Part 2 of the commission's report into State Capture, has recommended scores of corruption and racketeering investigations.

The heart of darkness traversed in the second part of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry's report has seen Judge Raymond Zondo find that the Gupta network of corruption amounts to racketeering at Transnet.

There is no charge of racketeering in South Africa's arsenal of anti-corruption laws. However, organised crime legislation provides a finding of racketeering to be justified by the commission for certain offences.

"The activities of the Gupta enterprise extended to various SOEs and... will be sufficient to sustain a racketeering conviction," the report found.

Zondo found that former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe, former CFO Anoj Singh, the Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa and the Trillian and Regiments boss Eric Wood should face multiple police investigations and possible corruption and racketeering charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The report says former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba's testimony should not be believed and Molefe's denials are not credible. The Transnet stream of inquiry covered the period between 2009 and 2018. The report finds that the commission established capture at the transport utility, around the purchase...