Malawi: Government Reshuffles Its Parliamentary Leadership

The Government side in Parliament has removed beleaguered former Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa as its chief whip and replaced him with Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

Chiponda, Minister of Health, is being deputised by Jacob Hara, Minister of Transport and Public Works.

The government side has also removed UTM member of parliament Chrissy Kanyasho as deputy leader of the house, replacing her with Mark Katsonga Phiri, who is Minister Trade and Industry.

Kanyasho, was dropped from cabinet where she was deputy Minister of Health.

Msukwa is accused of involvement in corruption acts relating to land dealings.

Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Youth and Sports, has been maintained as leader of the house.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for Parliament, Ian Mwenye, has reportedly confirmed these changes.

Mwenye has also confirmed that President Chakwera will open the 2022/2023 budget meeting on Thursday.