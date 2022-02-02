South Africa: State Capture Era Hangover Has Impacted SA Business Ethics - With Good and Bad Consequences

analysis

When South Africa is compared with the other countries that participated in the international 'Ethics at Work' survey, we did remarkably well -- at least in some of the aspects regarding organisational ethics that were covered in the survey.

The decline of ethical standards in organisations in South Africa has been thoroughly lamented over the past decade. The lamentations rose to a crescendo as revelations about corrupt practices were revealed before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

There can be no doubt that the period of State Capture seriously damaged the moral fibre of organisations in the private, public, and state-owned sectors. It is unlikely that in our history as a democracy, there have been as many cries for the restoration of ethical leadership in our organisations.

But there may be hope that the corner has been turned -- at least in the private sector in South Africa.

The Institute of Business Ethics, based in London, recently published their annual Ethics at Work survey report. Data for this survey was collected by an independent research agency and included the perceptions of more than 10,000 employees from 13 countries.

For the first time in the history of this well-known...