Malawi: Man Arrested for Killing Ex-Wife

Police in Mangochi have arrested Luka Pitolosi, 45, who is suspected to have stabbed to death his ex-wife Veronica Jalani because of Jealousy.

The incident occurred on January 26, 2022 in Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mangochi Police Station, Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi told Nyasa Times on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

According to Police findings, the two divorced two years ago for reasons best known to themselves a decision, which did not go well with the suspect.

On the said date, the ex-wife met the suspect on her way from the nearby village where she was sent by her Village Headman to collect forms of village civil protect committee.

The suspect stopped her and produced a knife from his pocket and stabbed her several times on the chest.

Before the suspect dropped the knife and varnished into the bush, a brother to the deceased who was coming from the opposite direction witnessed the incident.

Veronica was rushed to Chilipa Health Centre where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The same hospital confirmed that Veronica died due to loss of blood which was oozing between the chest wall and lungs which was caused by the deep cut wound.

Pitolosi was arrested at Ulongwe where he was hiding for few days. He has so far, confessed to have committed the offence out of jealous upon hearing rumours that his ex-wife found new love.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of murder.

Pitolosi hails from Thangalanjobvu Village Traditional Authority Mtonda in Mangochi.