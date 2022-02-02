Rwanda: Heroes Day - Kagame Tasks Youth to Sustain the Rwandan Spirit

As the country celebrates Heroes' Day on February 1, President Paul Kagame has tasked the youth to keep the unbreakable Rwandan spirit alive for generations to come.

He said this in a tweet, shortly after he led a ceremony to lay wreaths in honour of Rwandan heroes who lived in different times.

The wreath-laying ceremony took place at the National Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera, Kagame was accompanied by First Lady Jeannette Kagame. Others present included senate president Augustin Iyamuremye, the Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi and heads of security institutions.

It was also attended by a representative of diplomatic corps accredited to Rwanda, who also laid a wreath.

Happy #HeroesDay! We honor the lives of the heroes -men and women- of Rwanda, and the sacrifices they made to enable us to build the dignified and united nation we live in today. That puts a heavy responsibility on each of us who are working to transform our country.

-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 1, 2022

The mausoleum is the final resting place for different national heroes in the two categories of Imanzi - which has Maj Gen Fred Gisa Rwigema, the first leader of the Liberation Struggle and the Unknown Soldier who represents all fighters who died in the struggle to liberate the country.

The rest of heroes interred at the mausoleum are in Imena category and they include former Prime Minister Agathe Uwiringiyimana, King Umutara Rudahigwa, Felicite Niyitegeka and Michel Rwagasana.

The Ingenzi category comprises heroes who are still alive. Unlike other categories, a list of the Ingenzi heroes has not yet been published.

"We honor the lives of the heroes -men and women- of Rwanda, and the sacrifices they made to enable us to build the dignified and united nation we live in today. That puts a heavy responsibility on each of us who are working to transform our country," said Kagame via his Twitter handle.

This year, the 28th celebration is held under the theme "Our Heroism, our Dignity" to pay tribute to people who sacrificed for the country and its citizens in various ways.

In different parts of the country, people convened to celebrate the national heroes with discussions that were organized in line with the theme, while others carried out various community activities.

In that same regard, about 86 youths in the National Youth Council, representing all districts of the country visited different historic sites highlighted during the liberation struggle in Nyagatare District.

The Ministry of Youth and Culture also charged the youth to hold fast the heroism virtue as a legacy from selfless people who went beyond different struggles and shed blood for the liberation of Rwanda and her development.