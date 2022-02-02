Rwanda: Ten-Man Mukura End APR's Unbeaten Run

APR FC's 50-match unbeaten run has come to an end following Tuesday's 1-0 shock defeat to Mukura in a rematch held at Kigali Stadium, Nyamirambo.

Moise Nyarugabo gave Mukura the lead in the first half on Monday before the match was postponed after the first half as heavy storms flooded the Nyamirambo turf by the time the teams were going for a half time break only for local football governing body to reschedule it on Tuesday.

APR started the better side as the teams returned to action to play the remaining 45 minutes of the second half and dominated the rest of the game as they pushed for an early equalizer.

Head coach Adil Erradi Mohamed thought Yves Mugunga had found an equalizer for the army side but the striker failed to convert his shot from the penalty box past Mukura's goalkeeper Nicolas Sebwato.

The Huye-based club kept APR at bay until the last minute despite being reduced to ten men when striker Hassan Djibrine was shown a red card for a foul on APR's player.

Caretaker Canisius Nshimiyimana, who was on the touchline during the club's victory, hailed his players for showing character and winning mentality that saw his team end the reigning champions' unbeaten run.

"I am happy for my boys and their performance deserved this big win. It told them to use the same energy that we showed during the first half on Monday and I am very excited that they did what I told them," Nshimiyimana said after the game.

APR's 50-match unbeaten run comes to an end!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The army side haven't lost a single match in the top flight league since Moroccan Adil Erradi Mohamed was appointed as club head coach in 2020.

The Morrocan built a team that any local club would find too tough to beat until Mukura ended their invincibility on Tuesday.

Adil said going 50 matches without defeat is a record that will take local clubs time to break.

"People here are very excited to see APR lose this game after 50 matches, the question now is, who else is ready to go 50 matches without defeat?" he said.

"For me, I liked this defeat and I have been waiting for it. the players are growing, the club is growing and I hope the result will make us stronger than bringing us the worst," he added.

Despite the defeat, APR remain top of the table with 31 points, two points ahead of second-placed Kiyovu SC and five ahead of arch-rivals Rayon Sports who sit third on the table while Mukura moved within three places to seventh with 23 points.

Tuesday results

APR FC 0-1 Mukura VS