Rwanda: Cycling Federation Starts Special Talent Detection Program

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) has started a special talent detection program across the country.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy for recruiting more youngsters into the sport, and this will be partly done by organising competitions where they can participate.

In line with this, on Sunday, January 30, Ferwacy organized a one-day event dubbed Heroes Cycling Cup, aimed at spotting talented youngsters between the ages of 12 to 16 in both the male and female categories.

According to the officials from Ferwacy, this is the first of many upcoming events for unearthing players who may feature for the country in the 2025 World Championships that will be hosted in Kigali.

"We have a plan to find and nurture children. We plan to bring these children together every month and give them modern training. We want to go to different parts of the country to find talented young riders," Abdallah Murenzi, Ferwacy chairman, revealed.

Speaking about the Heroes Cycling Cup, Murenzi beamed with optimism about the youngsters that took part, saying they showed an extraordinary spirit of competition.

In the men' category, the riders participated in a race of 15 km. Here, Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy's Issa Gisubizo was the winner, finishing at 19 minutes and 24 seconds, followed by Elie Niyomwungeri from Bugesera Cycling Team with 20 minutes and 38 seconds, while Fiston Mugisha of Les Amis Sportifs came in third place.

In the women' category, they took part in a 7 km race. All five of the top riders were from the Bugesera Cycling Team.

Aline Uwera was the first, finishing the race in 15 minutes. She was followed by Domina Ingabire who clocked 23 minutes, and Mariata Byukusenge who clocked 27 minutes.

In the juniors' category, the race was 11.9 km. Benediction's Fiacre Nizeyimana finished first after using 25 minutes and 14 seconds, followed by Hakimu Tuyizere who clocked 25 minutes and 51 seconds, while Pacifique Byusa came in third position with a time of 26 minutes and five seconds.