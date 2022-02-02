Zimbabwe: Computer Labs, Free Internet for Schools

Kudzaishe Muhamba and Marytise Vambayi

Six schools in Harare Metropolitan Province yesterday received computer laboratory blocks, which are aimed at enabling teachers and learners to easily access information communication technologies (ICTs), especially at a time the country has embraced the new normal brought about by Covid-19.

Covid-19 has disrupted the traditional way of life as it occasionally requires people not to meet physically, but use latest technologies to conduct meetings and/or run businesses.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday handed over the computer laboratory blocks to Budiriro 1 High, Glen View 1 High, Highfield High 1, Southerton Primary, Harare High and Zimbabwe Republic Police High School.

Speaking at the launch of the computer laboratories, he said: "These facilities are platforms that are bringing ICT and related services within affordable reach of previously marginalised and disadvantaged communities.

"For Zimbabwe to truly achieve Vision 2030, we must capacitate all our citizens with adequate ICT skills. There is no better place to start this training than within our primary and secondary schools."

Dr Muswere said the facilities were an important stride in building a new crop of ICT literate Zimbabweans in preparation of the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle income society.

"Our interventions to digitise Zimbabwe are not only limited to schools as we have many other programmes that include setting up community information centres, installation of base stations in areas with poor network coverage, and equipping of public finance management kiosks, among others," he said.

To promote easy access to e-learning, Government will provide free internet for the whole year at the schools that have benefited from the computer laboratories.

Parents welcomed the development, saying it will lessen the burden on them of buying tablets or laptops for their children to enable them to access e-learning.

Mr Simon Guveya said: "We understand that a nation can never be built in one day and we are proud that our Government is making strides in fulfilling our Vision 2030 through improving the education system."

Mrs Baya Munyawiri praised the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa for ensuring that the gap between learners from rich and poor families was bridged.

"Further, this development will ensure our children move on the same page with others in the digital era, fulfilling President Mnangagwa's clarion call of not leaving anyone and any place behind," she said.

Recently, Dr Muswere launched similar computer laboratories at two schools in Epworth.