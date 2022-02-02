Zimbabwe: Zim Healthcare System Gets Shot in the Arm From Dubai Expo

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe's healthcare system has been winning plaudits for the way it is responding to Covid-19, with the Government measuring its health services against best international practices at last week's Arab Health 2020 that was held on the side-lines of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The healthcare exhibition ran at a time when the country's health services were being configured towards best international practices as a pre-requisite of improving people's lives under President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro, led the country's delegation to the health exhibition.

He was accompanied by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza, and other senior Government officials.

"This visit has been very useful and helpful," said Dr Mangwiro. "As a country, we learnt a lot. As Government, we want to make sure our hospitals are well equipped so we came here basically to see what the world has to offer in terms of quality.

"We found the gadgets we need to fill our hospitals. We have managed to negotiate with large producers and manufacturers. This is going to significantly reduce the cost of some commodities because we would have cut the middle man who was making prices impossible for the Government."

Dr Mangwiro said the interaction was quite positive and was convinced the country will benefit immensely from their participation at the expo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Most companies responded positively and are willing to deal with us as a ministry directly. Some ideas have come up on what we can do to improve our services," he said. "We are going to take no time to ensure these observations are put in practice."

The global expo events, with the one in Dubai being the latest, link innovation, technology, art, and culture to offer a great experience and most countries are creating synergies to boost their systems across sectors.

Zimbabwe is being arranged towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030 and economic diplomacy is seen as a key component in that regard.

President Mnangagwa is expected to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai next month and Zimbabwe has set up a pavilion just like other countries which depicts opportunities.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga led the Zimbabwean delegation last year to the United Arab Emirates where he pitched a strong investment case of opportunities that abound in this country.

Deputy Minister Mangwiro said the pavilion was indeed telling a Zimbabwean story, but felt more should be put on the pavilion for international exposure and to seize the opportunity of marketing local products, as well as a strong case for collaborations in all sectors.

"Our pavilion here is well dressed, well looked after and depicts a lot about our country," said Dr Mangwiro.