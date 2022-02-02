Zimbabwe: Construction of Rwenya Bridge Begins

Mashonaland East Bureau

Repairs on the Rwenya Bridge damaged by a cyclone in 2013 have started, with the Second Republic determined to end the delays that have been bedevilling infrastructure development and maintenance in the past.

Bitumen World is the contractor now responsible for the repair of the bridge along the Nyamapanda-Rwenya Road, popularly known as Bhinya Road.

The bridge is about 43km south of Nyamapanda Border Post and it is a crucial link between people of Nyanga in Manicaland and those of Nyamapanda and Mudzi in Mashonaland East, the road being one of the ring roads rather than an arterial road.

Its completion, together with the upgrade of the Bhinya Road, which was extensively damaged by heavy rains, will ensure there is decent communication along the Mozambican border.

Mashonaland East Provincial Road Engineer Mrs Martha Ndoro said work was already in progress on the bridge.

"Erosion protection works and construction for the Nyamapanda approach is in progress and is now at 40 percent, backfilling of Nyamapanda approach is now 70 percent complete, while the blasting of pier foundation has been completed," she said.

Meanwhile, the Government has allocated $270 million towards the upgrade of the Marondera-Musami Road.

The road is the shortest link between Marondera and Murewa and its completion will boost economic activities and development across Mashonaland East for the large numbers who are not on the main road from Harare.

The road is a cause for concern after it was extensively damaged by rains, forcing motorists from Marondera to avoid it and opt to drive to Harare first and then use the Harare-Nyamapanda Highway to reach Mutoko or Murehwa.

While the tendering process is being done, Government is already grading the road starting from Marondera.

The allocated funds will result in the surfacing of 5km of the road.

Scoping is being done, which will be followed by tender documentation after which bids will be invited.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said road works were continuing across Mashonaland East province.

Many of these roads are the vital links that connect the arterial national highways.

Minister Mhona said road works to upgrade the Murehwa-Madicheche Road which connects Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe district with Mashonaland Central province will commence soon.