Zambia: Protect Lower Zambezi

CARE for Nature executive director Nsama Kearns yesterday made a bold statement concerning mining in Zambia.

Ms Kearns stated that mining in Zambia has caused more harm than good.

While it is no secret that mining, especially copper extraction, remains the biggest economic activity for the country.

This, however, does not take away the negative aspect of mining that various towns on the Copperbelt and elsewhere, have experienced going to the early mining years.

From the time when there was no strict adherence to environmental and health requirements for mines to observe in the process of mining and smelting copper, to now when environmentalists and government hast instituted measures, there still remain grave risks that come with mining.

Environmental degradation, occupational health concerns for miners are just a few of these concerns that are being raised in view of the pending commencement of mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Some stakeholders have expressed confidence that the mining activity would open up the area to unprecedented development, while offering jobs to the locals.

But others like Ms Kearn insist that proceeding with the mine would indicate disregard for humanity and nature because the project was likely to cause harm to both the environment and the fauna and flora.

A consortium of organizations also points out that the Lower Zambezi is an integral part of the wider Zambezi basin, a most significantly shared resource that contributes to the economic, environmental and social development of the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The consortium said sustainable management of the resource is crucial in securing the futures of more than 250 million people in the broader region that depends on it.

It is clear that the Lower Zambezi his also home to some of the world's exotic and diverse wildlife that attracts tourists from across the world and engaging in mining in the area would ultimately jeopardize Zambia's growing tourism sector.

Tourism in Zambia may be further affected with environmentalists decide to launch a campaign to discourage tourist arrivals to the country due to its failure to protect the Lower Zambezi.

It is hoped that when Government, finally makes its position clear on the mater, it will have taken all these concerns into consideration.

After all, who is to say that mining the surest way the country can ensure maximum development for the area, when tourism has not fully leveraged to empower locals and to ensure development.