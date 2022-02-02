Kenya: Kiprop Looking Towards 'Transparent Comeback and Gradual Progress' After Doping Ban Ends

Nairobi — Effective Wednesday, former Olympic and World Champion Asbel Kiprop is free to compete in athletics after his four-year ban following a positive test of blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO) in 2019 ends.

Kiprop was handed with his four-year ban in 2019 after both his A and B samples returned positive results for the blood-booster EPO, with the ban backdated to 2018.

Throughout the whole ordeal from his preliminary suspension to the final ban, Kiprop maintained is innocence, stating that he never took any performance enhancing drugs and the EPO detected in his samples were naturally produced.

He also alleged that his samples were switched, pointing out to a possible conspiracy.

Nonetheless, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) stood by their decision to hand Kiprop the lengthy ban, which ends on February 2, 2022.

And now, he is looking forward to what he calls a 'transparent comeback and gradual progress' as he looks to wrestle back his career that was tainted by the doping scandal and other private issues all through.

"To those who lived in doubt, It is regrettable the situation that not only defiled your trust, It equally roped my career leaving a scar on my integrity," Kiprop said in a statement posted on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

He added; "I do not have much to do about it and I have nothing to apologise for, it wasn't my fault nor negligence my conscience has always been clear and I have always advocated for a clean sport."

Kiprop has also disclosed that the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) have already conducted four out-of-competition tests on him and says he is ready to battle for his crown back as the king of the 1500m.

Kiprop further states; "I therefore call on my accusers' attention in good faith to kindly contact a private investigation of My 27th Nov 2017 alleged sample's chain of custody. I'm sure an answer that could protect an innocent athlete such trauma can be identified."

It is still unclear whether Kiprop, who turns 33 in June, will continue racing on the track or he will consider a future on the road.

Also, the Kenyan Ministry of Sports last year claimed that athletes who have previously been implicated in doping bans will not be allowed to don the Kenyan singlet again.

Kiprop is however hopeful that he will be back competing as he looks to make up for the four years he has been away.