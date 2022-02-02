Zimbabwe: Karoi Unveils U.S.$500k New Equipment to Improve Service Delivery

KAROI Town Council is expected to improve service delivery following the commissioning of motorised equipment worth an US$500 000.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, officially unveiled the new and refurbished equipment at an event held at Chikangwe Stadium.

The wide range of equipment and vehicles included a tipper truck, backhoe loader, a motorised grader, 75 cubic litre refuse truck, an ambulance and a traffic tow vehicle.

Mliswa-Chikoka said the local authority was now expected to improve service delivery to the over 30 000 Karoi residents.

"The wide array of equipment should enable enhancement of service delivery provision to a much significant extent, for improvement of residents' livelihoods and realisation of value for money for all stakeholders.

"I am delighted to stand before you all, on this historic moment that amplifies the growth and development of this beautiful town. The development appetite of the second republic under the able leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa is crystal clear for all to see," said the minister.

She applauded Mnangagwa for creating an enabling environment for the council to thrive.

Added Mliswa-Chikoka: "In you, we see a community oneness, we note a sense of service, of placing others before self. We see determination towards realisation of improved quality of life as we move towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030 in line with His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa's vision.

"We see today the strides you are taking as you also move towards your vision to attain municipal status by the year 2025. We, therefore, commend you all."

She emphasised the unveiling of the new equipment bought by devolution funds was testimony of the seriousness of Mnangagwa's administration to improve livelihoods in various communities.

Karoi council chairman, Abel Matsika said the local authority had since 2013 chased the dream of attaining municipality status without success but was now geared towards the vision as evidenced by the acquisition of the equipment.

He said Karoi would manage to get municipality status by next year, instead of the envisioned 2025.