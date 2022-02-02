Kenya: Trade PS Calls on Kenyans to Supply Their Produce to the UK

Nairobi — Trade PS Johnson Weru has called on Kenyans to start supplying their produce to the United Kingdom and to ensure that their products comply with all the requirements of the UK market.

Weru spoke yesterday during the launch of the Kenya - UK Economic Partnership Agreement Council.

"All kind of products can be exported to the UK, from fresh produce, green vegetables, honey, manufactured goods," Weru said.

The Kenya - UK Economic Partnership Agreement ratified last year,allows all companies operating in Kenya to benefit from duty-free access to the UK market.

The council is expected to to oversee the operationalization and implementation of the agreement in securing Kenya's exports duty-free quota-free access into the UK post Brexit.

Speaking during the event, UK High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott said that she expects the council to ensure enhanced trade between Kenya and the UK.

"We also want to expand this across the East African countries using Kenya as a gateway for growth to the whole region," said Marriott.

Weru further noted that Kenya is looking forward to the expanded East African Community which will include the Democratic Republic of Congo - connecting Indian Ocean with the Atlantic.

"We are working on a predictable, legal framework, that allows trade and investment relations to cut across all our economic agents(traders, economists)," said Weru.

There are approximately 2,500 UK businesses exporting goods to Kenya each year, with last year's total exports valued at Sh30.8billion, according to the latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics-Leading Economic Indicators.

The value of exports from Kenya to the UK totaled Sh41.7 billion, meaning the trade is currently in favour of Kenya.

Kenya's top exports to the UK includes tea, coffee and spices, vegetables and live trees and plants, mostly flowers.

Imports from the UK include vehicles(other than railway, tramway), machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers, pharmaceutical products, paper and paperboard, articles of pulp, beverages, spirits and vinegar, electrical, electronic equipment, textile articles and chemical products.