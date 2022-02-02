Nigeria: 2023 - I'll Declare Presidential Ambition At Appropriate Time - Atiku

2 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

FORMER Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, visited former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and was held behind closed doors.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Atiku said he visited Niger to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits.

His words: "I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state.

"I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate."

When asked about his presidential aspiration, the former VP said: "I have only come on a visit; I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X