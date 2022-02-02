Nigeria: 2023 - I'll Declare Presidential Ambition At Appropriate Time - Atiku

FORMER Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, visited former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and was held behind closed doors.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Atiku said he visited Niger to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits.

His words: "I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state.

"I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate."

When asked about his presidential aspiration, the former VP said: "I have only come on a visit; I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time."