Nigeria: Reps Demand Thorough Probe, Justice for Hanifa Abubarkar

The House of Representatives has called on relevant authorities to ensure that investigation into the murder of the five years old primary school girl, Hanifa Abubarkar is thoroughly and logical done to apprehend everyone involved.

The House also said the case should be given the urgency and necessary justice it deserves such that the punishments would serve as a deterrent to others with similar motives.

The House position came while considering a motion on the subject matter presented at the plenary by Kabiru Idris.

Recall that Abubakar, a five year old pupil of Nobel Kids School at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano State, was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by the school's proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6, 000,000.

The girl was later killed after the family had paid the ransom.

In his motion, Idris said "I wish to call the attention of this Honorable House to a tragic incident that occurred in Kano State on the 20 of January 2022.

"Security operatives comprising of the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Security Services arrested one Abdulmalik Tanko and two others who kidnapped and murdered five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil of Nobel Kids' school at Kwanar Dakata in Nasarawa Local Government area of Kano State.

"Hanifa was abducted on the 4th of December 2021 by her teacher Abdulmalik Mohammad Tanko who demanded a ransom of N6, 000,000. He received this money but went ahead to kill-her, a devastating situation that shocked the entire people of Kano state and the nation at large.

"Mr. Speaker, a child was abducted and murdered by someone who is supposed to be her protector and a custodian of national asset specifically, our children, and our future nation builders.

"We need to checkmate this situation as such occurrences further highlight the security challenges faced by our nation. It is disgraceful and worrisome for school children to be rendered unsafe, kidnapped and killed ."

Adopting the motion, the House commended the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the security agencies for doing due diligence in the operation and dispensation of justice.

