Nigeria: How Veteran Yoruba Actor, Tafa Oloyede, Died

John Adewunmi, a veteran Yoruba actor popularly known as Tafa Oloyede ,has died.

Adewunmi, who became famous for featuring in Baba Oyin Adejobi's 'Kootu Asipa' (Ashipa's Court) on <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigerian_Television_Authority">Nigerian Television Authority</a>, Ibadan, in the 80s, was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

He was 69.

The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974, died after a brief illness.

The late actor displayed no signs of ill health when he attended the annual general meeting of Bigscreen Entertainment on January 16, in Ibadan.

He was also in high spirits when he appeared on a show on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) TV on Monday.

Confirming the incident, General Secretary, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Branch, Ademola Oyedokun, said the actor died at his Arowomole residence in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

"Late Tafa Oloyede had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies that include 'Jaiyesimi', 'Ayanmo', 'Ekuro Oloja', 'Orogun', 'Akanji Oniposi' that made him popular and others.

He died today at his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. He is survived by wife and children".