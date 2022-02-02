Nigeria: How Veteran Yoruba Actor, Tafa Oloyede, Died

2 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

<i>The late actor was full of life when he appeared on a Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) TV show on Monday.</sub>

John Adewunmi, a veteran Yoruba actor popularly known as Tafa Oloyede ,has died.

Adewunmi, who became famous for featuring in Baba Oyin Adejobi's 'Kootu Asipa' (Ashipa's Court) on <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigerian_Television_Authority">Nigerian Television Authority</a>, Ibadan, in the 80s, was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

He was 69.

The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974, died after a brief illness.

The late actor displayed no signs of ill health when he attended the annual general meeting of Bigscreen Entertainment on January 16, in Ibadan.

He was also in high spirits when he appeared on a show on the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) TV on Monday.

Confirming the incident, General Secretary, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Branch, Ademola Oyedokun, said the actor died at his Arowomole residence in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

"Late Tafa Oloyede had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies that include 'Jaiyesimi', 'Ayanmo', 'Ekuro Oloja', 'Orogun', 'Akanji Oniposi' that made him popular and others.

He died today at his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. He is survived by wife and children".

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X