Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 159 Infections Tuesday

2 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The disease centre noted that Lagos State topped the infection chart with 57 new cases.</sub>

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 159 coronavirus infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a>, in the latest statistics released on Wednesday morning, said the country's infection toll from the disease has increased to 253,340 cases, while the fatality toll still remains at 3,136.

The disease centre noted that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the infection chart with 57 new cases, out of which 26 formed a backlog of confirmed cases for January 31, 2022.

NCDC also noted that a total of 229,650 people have been successfully treated and discharged, including the latest 172 community discharges reported from FCT.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the data shows that Yobe State in the North-east reported 37 new cases, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with 27 cases.

FCT and Gombe State in the North-east also recorded 14 cases each, while Kano reported seven cases.

The trio of Bayelsa, Ekiti, and Nasarawa States recorded a single case each.

NCDC added that eight states: Delta, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.

