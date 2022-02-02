Mozambique: PM Stresses Importance of Adaptation to Climate Change

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 27 Jan (AIM) - Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario has warned of the need to adapt to climate change, as the country will remain vulnerable to extreme events such as the latest cyclone, Ana, which swept through much of the northern and central provinces on Monday and Tuesday.

Rosario issued the warning on Wednesday in the northern province of Nampula where the latest information indicates that Ana claimed at least four lives. He is paying a two day visit to assess the destruction caused by the cyclone and held a meeting with the Emergency Operational Committee (COE).

"In 2019 and 2020, there were five to six cyclones whose frequency and severity push us to adopt an even more structured approach to prevent and adapt to climate change. We must build resilient infrastructures and we cannot do the same thing every day", Rosario stressed.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for an inclusive and integrated approach, as the threat of climate change has come to stay.

"We have to strive and build infrastructures which can easily manage the dams. We are a country which makes a tiny contribution to pollution, but one of the most affected by climate change. Some will say that we are holding out our hands for foreign aid, but the amount of what we have to do in order to prevent and adapt is huge and no country can do it alone", Rosario explained.

During the meeting of the Emergency Operational Committee, the Secretary of State for Nampula province, Mety Gondola, said that Ana affected 24,775 people in the province, brought down 77 electricity pylons and destroyed or damaged 5,518 houses.

The provincial authorities estimate at over 72 million meticais (about 1.13 million US dollars) the amount needed for purchasing relief goods, shelter, water and sanitation to assist the affected people.

On Wednesday, Rosario visited the coastal district of Liupo (145 kilometres from Nampula city), where the bridge over Murruro River collapsed on Monday. On the site, technical staff presented some scenarios for a swift restoration of the road connection with the provincial capital.

Technical staff told AIM they will build a road detour while awaiting the arrival of a metallic that will be erected over the Murruro.